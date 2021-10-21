Wentworth Season 9 can stream on Netflix on Oct 27, adieu to prisoners!

It's obvious for fans to be disappointed as Wentworth is making an end to the series after Season 9. This prison-based Australian drama series accumulated huge reputation in Australia and other countries since its release in mid-2013. Now the time has come for the series lovers to say goodbye to it.

Many fans across the world initially had an opinion that Wentworth would abide by the trend after Orange is the New Black ended in 2019. However, since the creators of Wentworth have more stories to tell, they are still left with one more season.

As we are close to the airing of Wentworth Season 9, the series enthusiasts are dying to know how it will end. Season 9 of Wentworth commenced airing on August 24 in Australia and the final episode is slated to be aired on October 26.

Wentworth Season 9 consists of ten episodes and the new episodes air every Tuesday. It started airing on August 24. After the airing of finale on October 26, we can expect it on Netflix on October 27. Now this is the time to bid adieu to all your favorite prisoners at Wentworth.

The producer of Wentworth, Jo Porter told News Corp in September 2020 to "never say never" at some kind of continuation in the future. "It feels like this chapter of the show has finished," she said.

"This season has had a big spike in audience domestically. We're getting new audiences all the time. There are a few characters who survive. There are possibilities [for continuing] but at the moment we're focusing on this being a beautiful bow to draw a close to this chapter," she added.

