Tommy’s mental health in Peaky Blinders Season 6 revealed, movie starts filming in 2023

Peaky Blinders Season 6 was announced in January 2021 to be the final season of the series. In May 2018, the creator Steven Knight indicated that once the series is complete, a film or spin-off could follow.

Production on Peaky Blinders Season 6 was due to commence in March 2020 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Steven Knight revealed in January this year that the story would continue in another form.

The Peaky Blinders movie is gradually moving forward, as revealed by Steven Knight. The creator has recently confirmed that the movie on Peaky Blinders will be on its way once the series is concluded.

The good news shared by the creator is that the filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 has officially finished and the editing part is on the verge of completion. According to Steven Knight, the Peaky Blinders movie will go into production in 2023.

"And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it," Steven Knight opined, as reported by Variety.

While speaking at the BFI London Festival recently, Knight teased Tommy's mental state in Peaky Blinders Season 6. "Tommy was locked up and frozen inside for a long time," Knight explained. "Then he met Grace and she changed things, she unlocked the doors a bit. Then as soon as that happens, it gets closed down again because she gets killed. What I keep doing with these characters is offering them a road to happiness and then blowing the bridge up and not letting them go down it," he cited, Express.co.uk noted.

Peaky Blinders will end with Season 6. However, fans will be able to see more of the Shelby family in the imminent movie. Knight expects the movie to be out in 2024. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

