Jude Law, Marion Cotillard and more join Kate Winslet in 'Lee'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Jude Law, Marion Cottilard, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O'Connor will feature alongside Oscar winner Kate Winslet in upcoming biographical drama movie ''Lee''.

The film is based on the life of Lee Miller, the Vogue cover model turned World War II correspondent.

Winslet will play Miller who had traded a glamorous career as a Vogue cover model and muse to artists like Man Ray for a dangerous career as a WWII photographer.

She chronicled the fighting on the allied front lines and exposed the atrocities that Hitler’s Nazi Germany perpetrated on Jews in concentration camps.

Law has been cast as Roland Penrose, an artist and poet who would eventually fall in love with Miller; and O’Connor as Miller’s son, Anthony Penrose, as per Deadline.

Riseborough will star as Audrey Withers, the editor of British Vogue as a close friend of Miller, while Cotillard will play Solange D’Ayen, the fashion director of French Vogue.

Liz Hannah has penned the screenplay, adapting it from the book ''The Lives of Lee Miller'' by Anthony Penrose.

Winslet is also producing the film along with Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Hopscotch Features, as well as Rocket Science and Finola Dwyer.

The film is expected to start the production early next year.

