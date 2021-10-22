Left Menu

FACTBOX-Five facts about Alec Baldwin

American actor, writer and film producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the sets of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Baldwin has acknowledged that the show helped revive his "dead" comedy career.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:34 IST
FACTBOX-Five facts about Alec Baldwin
Image Credit: Flickr

American actor, writer, and film producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the sets of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, authorities said. Here are five facts about Baldwin:

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS Alexander Rae Baldwin III, the eldest of four actor brothers, first came into prominence in the 1980s in CBS' primetime soap "Knots Landing". He has starred in numerous films and TV shows, gaining awards and recognition, including as Jack Donaghy in NBC sitcom "30 Rock" and salesman Blake in "Glengarry Glen Ross", the screen adaptation of David Mamet's 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

He won two Emmys for 30 Rock. HOW DID TRUMP HELP HIS CAREER?

Now 63, Baldwin made a major push towards a comedy career when he took over as Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. His impersonations of Trump on the NBC show earned him a big fan following, and also scorn from the former U.S. president. Baldwin has acknowledged that the show helped revive his "dead" comedy career. It also brought him his third Emmy. HOW WAS HE CONTROVERSIAL?

Baldwin has at times been portrayed by some U.S. media as hot-headed and offensive. His late-night talk show "Up Late with Alec Baldwin" was axed in 2013 after he apologized for comments that a gay rights group described as homophobic. The actor has had run-ins with the law too. He was charged in 2018 after a fight over a New York parking spot. And in 2014, he was given a summons for disorderly conduct after an argument with police who stopped him from riding his bike down a one-way street in New York.

THE NIXON CONNECTION President Richard Nixon wrote a letter to Baldwin after he lost his bid to become George Washington University student body president.

WHAT ABOUT HIS PERSONAL LIFE? Baldwin was married to actor Kim Basinger for nine years, and they were involved in a bitter and protracted court battle before divorcing in 2002.

In 2012, Baldwin married yoga teacher Hilaria Thomas, who is 26 years his junior. He has seven children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021