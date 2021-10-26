Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:35 IST
The Sims 4 updates: Inside Maxis is set to take place on Oct 26!
Sim the fourth major title in The Sims series which was released in September 2014 for Microsoft Windows. Image Credit: Inside Maxis / Twitter
The Sims 4 has 36 million players worldwide across varied platforms as of 2021 and has generated over $1 billion of total revenue as of 2019. NetBet released a survey in 2021 on video game revenue data, estimating that The Sims 4 brings in $462 million annually.

The Sims 5 is one of the most anticipated video games the lovers have been waiting for long. The Sims 4 is a 2014 social simulation game developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts. It is the fourth major title in The Sims series which was released in September 2014 for Microsoft Windows. Versions for macOS were released worldwide on February 17, 2015, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles worldwide on November 17, 2017.

After its original release in September 2014, Maxis and Electronic Arts developed several expansions packs. The recent expansion pack is 'Cottage Living', which was released on July 22, 2021, with many free updates of game's lifespan that include major features and additions to the game, such as the addition of swimming pools, toddler Sims life stage and terrain tools. While there are no updates on The Sims 5 but there is a piece of good news for the Sims lovers.

Today, fans will get the updates on Inside Maxis at 11 AM PT. The official Twitter account announced Inside Maxis will happen on October 26, with the topics and the agenda.

The caption reads: "Mark your calendars Simmers and get ready for the upcoming Inside Maxis! Join @SimGuruRusskii, @SimGuruSalo& @SimGuruDuckas they walk you through what is to come

Tune in Oct 26th, at 11 AM PT on http://twitch.tv/thesims to learn more on the latest update The Sims 4"

In the meantime, EA and Maxis released the Season of Selves roadmap for The Sims 4. The players can expand their Sims' style and flex their creativity with two new fashion kits, The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit and Incheon Arrivals Kit, available on October 5 on PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

We are yet to confirm whether Season of Selves will be discussed during next week's Inside Maxis but recently, the global community manager SimGuruFrost tweeted The Season of Selves covers October, November and December.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to follow next week's Inside Maxis.

