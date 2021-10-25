Kung Fu Panda 4: Kai won't return as main villain, know more on plot!

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the highly anticipated animated movies among global fans for the past five years. In fact, the franchise lovers are more hopeful after DreamWorks Animation's CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, weighed on the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. Fans are expecting an interesting story that would focus on Po.

What could be the plot for Kung Fu Panda 4?

Kung Fu Panda 4 would reveal more about Po Ping's family and the relationship between them.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is likely to show Po getting back his biological father and family. In the third film, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Viewers also saw Po training his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Seemingly, Kai will not return as the main villain in the fourth movie since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby, freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

Why fans are hopeful on the fourth movie?

Several media franchise claimed that the fourth movie will happen in the future and it will focus on Po's story. Rather, some claim that the production for Kung Fu Panda 4 has started but has been hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Katzenberg said the franchise will have three more installments in the future, which means we will have a total of six movies from DreamWorks Animation.

In 2016, Collider asked the filmmaker of Kung Fu Panda 3, Jennifer Yuh Nelson about the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. She told, "It's one at a time. We want to make this a perfect jewel, and then we'll see what happens after that."

Co-director Alessandro Carloni said, "With the sequels, we don't want to try to have them feel open-ended. We want it to feel like a completed journey, and we feel this movie does. And then, if a fantastic story presents itself, great."

Again in August 2018, when asked about any updates on Kung Fu Panda 4, Nelson replied that she did not know as she had always seen the series as a trilogy, but that she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

What have we got from the Kung Fu Panda franchise so far?

The film series has been highly acclaimed with its first two features being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature as well as numerous Annie Awards. All the previous sequels were the most financially successful animated feature film for their years. There were a handful of short films, the franchise offered. They are as follows:

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five (2008), Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters (2011), Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016), and, Panda Paws (2016).

The first three Kung Fu Panda movies were the most financially successful animated feature film. Jennifer Yuh-directed Kung Fu Panda 2 was the second biggest worldwide movie in terms of box office success, after Wonder Woman.

In addition, the film series is particularly popular in China as an outstanding Western emulation of the wuxia film genre.

However, Kung Fu Panda 4 is not been officially announced yet. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: The King's Man: Posters of new actors wearing their character's outfit revealed