It's confirmed! 'Dune' to get a sequel

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is officially getting a sequel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:22 IST
'Dune' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is officially getting a sequel. On Tuesday, Legendary Entertainment announced that they have greenlit the second part of 'Dune', which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic.

As per Variety, Warner Bros. will distribute the film, which will hit theatres on October 20, 2023. "This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey," a post read on Legendary Entertainment's official Twitter handle.

The first part of the sci-fi epic was released on October 22 in the US. It features actors Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

