Crash Landing on You Season 2 can show blossoming love between Jeong-hyeok, Se-ri

Crash Landing on You aired on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix worldwide from December 14, 2019, to February 16, 2020. Since then fans are eagerly waiting for Season 2 of Crash Landing on You. It is the highest-rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons. The demand for the Crash Landing on You Season 2 is severe across the world that compelled the series lovers to launch a petition in order to pressurize the creators to work on another season.

Film Daily earlier reported that if Crash Landing on You returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. It will be quite interesting to see how the series creators build the love story in the backdrop of socio-political tensions between North and South Korea.

Lovers still expect more of Hyun Bin (played as Ri Jeong-hyeok) and Son Ye-jin (Yoon Se-ri) in Crash Landing on You Season 2. It has been reported that the director wanted to end the first season with Yoon Se-ri's pregnancy news but dropped the plan at the last minute. No the series enthusiasts in South Korea and across the world are expecting the second season to focus on Son Ye-jin's character as a pregnant lady.

If the series creators agree to work on Crash Landing on You Season 2, it could be modern-day's Romeo and Juliet type of love story. Yoon Se-ri falls in love with Ri Jeong-hyeok despite their many differences. Even Ri Jeong-hyeok has been seen going to South Korea in order to save her when her life was threatened.

The second season can be expected from the creators in order to show love can blossom between them in other countries despite severe civil tension between North Korea and South Korea. However, it is yet to be officially confirmed by tvN or Netflix. Thus, we continue keeping hope for another beautiful story.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

Also Read: Is Vincenzo 2 renewal possible? Kwak Dong-yeon optimistic but Song Joong-ki still not convinced