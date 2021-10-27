One Piece Episode 997: Akazaya samurai to arrive after 20 years to get revenge

The upcoming installment One Piece Episode 997 is likely to begin with fights. This includes the Kaido vs. Akazaya Nine fight and the Luffy vs. Big Mom fight. As we are getting closer to One Piece Episode 1000, the excitement around this season is high. The 1000th episode will be aired in theaters in France. People in France will go to theaters to see the historic, legendary episode of One Piece.

However, viewers of other countries have to depend on online streaming services. Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix to watch all the episodes of the Japanese anime series. Fuji TV is the first to air all the upcoming episodes. One Piece Episode 997 is set to release on October 31, 2021.

One Piece is one of the longest-running TV anime of all time and is extremely popular with viewers worldwide for its excellent storyline. The series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by EiichiroOda.

In the last episode, Luffy faced Big Mom. He cleared that he is not against Kaidou but he declares war against all his enemies. The great battle for the future of Wano has already begun in One Piece Episode 996.

Nami and Carrot try to get a break from Big Mom's followers. But Nami uses Black Ball. Storm Cloud punished the minions. In the meantime, Carrot landed Eleclaw. The two mix their attack and produce Ninpo: Ectoplasm Thunder and defeat Big Mom's minions with a single strike.

Nami promises to get Zeus back on her side. Big Mom heads towards Luffy, who uses Gum-Gum Elephant Gun against her. But Big Mom stopped it. In One Piece Episode 997, Nami manages to get Zeus in his side but he is afraid Big Mom may punish him.

According to the One Piece Episode 997 preview, after 20 years the Akazaya samurai will come to get their revenge. They hurt Kaidou badly. He can't believe that Akazaya samurai join hands with the pirates. Luffy promises to win the battle. Watch the preview trailer below.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1030: War between Kid, Law vs. Big Mom to end