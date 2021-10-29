Left Menu

Jon Hamm to lead voice cast of animated series ‘Grimsburg’

Hollywood actor Jon Hamm is set to voice the lead character of an antisocial detective in Fox Entertainments upcoming animated comedy series Grimsburg. Hamm will also serve as executive producer alongside the Jackal Groups Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel and Gindin.I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe a universe I have been actively watching since the early 90s.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:14 IST
Jon Hamm to lead voice cast of animated series ‘Grimsburg’
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Jon Hamm is set to voice the lead character of an antisocial detective in Fox Entertainment's upcoming animated comedy series ''Grimsburg''. According to Deadline, the show hails from newcomers Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel.

The story follows Marvin Flute (Hamm), described as the ''greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire''. ''But one mystery he still can’t crack: his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know,'' the plotline reads. Chadd Gindin is on board as the showrunner. Hamm will also serve as executive producer alongside the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel and Gindin.

“I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe — a universe I have been actively watching since the early ’90s. The opportunity to get to bring a project like Grimsburg to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators, is one I can’t wait to get started with,'' said Hamm. The show is produced by Fox's Bento Box Entertainment. The makers are planning a 2023 premiere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021