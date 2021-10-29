Jon Hamm to lead voice cast of animated series ‘Grimsburg’

Hollywood actor Jon Hamm is set to voice the lead character of an antisocial detective in Fox Entertainment's upcoming animated comedy series ''Grimsburg''. According to Deadline, the show hails from newcomers Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel.

The story follows Marvin Flute (Hamm), described as the ''greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire''. ''But one mystery he still can’t crack: his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know,'' the plotline reads. Chadd Gindin is on board as the showrunner. Hamm will also serve as executive producer alongside the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel and Gindin.

“I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe — a universe I have been actively watching since the early ’90s. The opportunity to get to bring a project like Grimsburg to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators, is one I can’t wait to get started with,'' said Hamm. The show is produced by Fox's Bento Box Entertainment. The makers are planning a 2023 premiere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)