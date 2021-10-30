Left Menu

Khloe Kardashian, daughter True Thompson test positive for COVID-19

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who battled coronavirus last year, recently revealed that she has again tested positive for COVID-19. The star's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, has also contracted the deadly infection.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who battled coronavirus last year, recently revealed that she has again tested positive for COVID-19. The star's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, has also contracted the deadly infection. Khloe took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

The Good American co-founder, who shares True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, previously tested positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020, with the diagnosis and the family's reaction unfolding on a previous season of their 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reality series, reported People magazine. "It was so incredibly scary," Khloe told American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres last October about her bout with the coronavirus.

"I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn't have really any information or the information we had changed every single day," added Khloe. Khloe went on to say that being apart from her daughter proved to be the most challenging part.

"I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part," the mom of one recalled. "I mean, I don't care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing." Khloe clarified that she has been vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning she contracted a breakthrough case. (ANI)

