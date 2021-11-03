Kartik Aaryan wraps Shehzada’s first schedule

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday said he has completed filming the first schedule of his upcoming movie "Shehzada".

The action-packed musical is directed by Rohit Dhawan, known for movies like "Dishoom" and "Desi Boyz".

Also starring Kriti Sanon, "Shehzada" went on floors last month.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update about the film alongside a picture of him and Dhawan.

"And that's a happy director #BecauseofMe. Schedule wrap #Shehzada," he wrote.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, "Shehzada" will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.

