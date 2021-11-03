Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan wraps Shehzada’s first schedule

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:39 IST
Kartik Aaryan wraps Shehzada’s first schedule
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday said he has completed filming the first schedule of his upcoming movie "Shehzada".

The action-packed musical is directed by Rohit Dhawan, known for movies like "Dishoom" and "Desi Boyz".

Also starring Kriti Sanon, "Shehzada" went on floors last month.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update about the film alongside a picture of him and Dhawan.

"And that's a happy director #BecauseofMe. Schedule wrap #Shehzada," he wrote.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, "Shehzada" will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021