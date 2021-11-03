Black Clover Chapter 312: Will severe battle between Yuno vs. Zenon end?

Black Clover Chapter 312 will be out on Sunday without any break. The chapter will continue to focus on the battle between Yuno and Supreme Devil Zenon in the Spade Kingdom.

The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 312 will be released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on November 3, 2021. However, the translated chapter is expected to be out on November 6.

For the last few chapters, Astha grabbed our attention. Asta is now in his Union mode and takes down the two Devils. Astha's sudden rise to power is supported by Yuno. Now Yuno has acquired his own form of power. He is going to face Dark Triad.

In Black Clover Chapter 311, Yono throws a heavy punch to Zenon's chest after it opens. Zenon knows that he is exposed since the Devil Heart is peeping outside from the opened area of the chest. Yuno cuts Zenon in half to see the devil which he saw before the battle has begun.

In the last panel chapter 311, Asta is excited, while Nacht believes Yuno has defeated Zenon and taken down Dark Triad. Asta is excited. Meanwhile, the devil within the Advent of Qliphoth emerges.

The spoilers for Black clover 312 are yet to be out. However, In a heavy punch of Yuno, Zenon is almost exhausted. But he survives and is desperate to win against Yuno in Black Clover Chapter Black clover 312.

The severe battle is not over yet. It seems Black Clover Chapter 312 might show the final result of the war. Seemingly, Yuno will defeat Supreme Devil Zenon. Black Clover Chapter 312 would also give updates on Nacht Faust.

Black Clover 312 will be released on November 7, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1031 spoilers out: X-Drake to accept Scratchmen Apoo's offer