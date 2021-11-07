Left Menu

Four Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 11:43 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI): Four militia members, including two women, of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said.

The four belonging to Cherla mandal, who were working as militia members for banned CPI (Maoist) Party for over one year, surrendered before police on Saturday, an official release said.

According to police, they were supplying essential commodities from the villagers and informing police movements to the Maoists party, and now surrendered to live peacefully.

