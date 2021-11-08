Left Menu

Vin Diesel invites Dwayne Johnson to return for 'Fast & Furious 10'

Action star Vin Diesel is trying to bury the hatchet with Dwayne Johnson and has asked the wrestler-turned-actor to reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in the upcoming 10th film in the Fast Furious franchise.Diesel and Johnson had a fall out while collaborating on 2016s The Fate of the Furious.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-11-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 10:43 IST
Vin Diesel invites Dwayne Johnson to return for 'Fast & Furious 10'
  • Country:
  • United States

Action star Vin Diesel is trying to bury the hatchet with Dwayne Johnson and has asked the wrestler-turned-actor to reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in the upcoming 10th film in the ''Fast & Furious'' franchise.

Diesel and Johnson had a fall out while collaborating on 2016's ''The Fate of the Furious''. Since then there have been various occasions when the two action heroes had exchanged barbs in the media, with Johnson sharing an Instagram post in 2016 referring to Diesel and questioning his professionalism.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Diesel publicly expressed his wishes for Johnson to join the upcoming movie, expected to be the first of a two-part franchise finale. ''My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of 'Fast 10.' As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo,” Diesel wrote, referring to his late co-star and good friend Paul Walker by his nickname.

The actor said nobody else can play Hobbs as effectively as Johnson and asked him to ''must show up''. “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,'' Diesel added.

Johnson, one of the leading action stars of Hollywood, came on board the the “Fast & Furious'' movie series in 2011 with “Fast Five'', playing the Diplomatic Security Service agent Lucas Hobbs. After featuring in three more “Fast & Furious” films, Johnson decided to not star in the latest installment “F9: The Fast Saga,” and instead headlined his own spin-off alongside Jason Statham- “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw''.

The next movie in the series will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Diesel will play the lead , while regular series cast members Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez are also expected to return. Filmmaker Justin Lin will be directing the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021