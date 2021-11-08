Left Menu

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 to answer why Glass & Naofumi fight each other

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:42 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 to answer why Glass & Naofumi fight each other
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is scheduled for release in April 2022. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 was set to premiere in October 2021 but unfortunately was later delayed to April 2022. A few months back, Anime News Network reported that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will not release in 2021. But the website didn't provide any specific reason for the delay. However, according to HITC, the delay may be "related to the ongoing issues with production in Japan caused by the pandemic."

However, the makers have promised to provide updates in the future. The newest trailer shared several updates on the story that will follow after the fight between Glass and Naofumi's party. The question arises, why do they need to fight each other? What really are these monster waves? And why are they trying to kill the four heroes to save their own world? Naofumi will try to uncover the truth he seeks to answer these questions. Watch the trailer below.

During Crunchyroll Expo in 2022, Masato Jinbo, who will direct The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, has hinted at the plot. He shared that Japanese protagonists Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world and unravel the secrets about the Waves.

"A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naofumi and his friends will have to face various new challenges."

"How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia, and Kizuna," said Masato Jinbo.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 might show Naofumi Iwatani and his friend growing up. He will remember everything that he has learned in childhood. Naofumi Iwatani, the young tanuki demi-human girl named Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo will also confront a new antagonist. The enemy will be more powerful than before. Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world. Almost all the cast members would return in the anime series to voice the characters.

The voice cast members that could return in the anime series include Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, AsamiSeto as Raphtalia, Rina Hidaka as Filo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki, Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi, and Maaya Uchida as Melty.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is scheduled for release in April 2022. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime series.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Current state of play & has they started filming yet?

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021