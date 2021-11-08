The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 to answer why Glass & Naofumi fight each other

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 was set to premiere in October 2021 but unfortunately was later delayed to April 2022. A few months back, Anime News Network reported that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will not release in 2021. But the website didn't provide any specific reason for the delay. However, according to HITC, the delay may be "related to the ongoing issues with production in Japan caused by the pandemic."

However, the makers have promised to provide updates in the future. The newest trailer shared several updates on the story that will follow after the fight between Glass and Naofumi's party. The question arises, why do they need to fight each other? What really are these monster waves? And why are they trying to kill the four heroes to save their own world? Naofumi will try to uncover the truth he seeks to answer these questions. Watch the trailer below.

During Crunchyroll Expo in 2022, Masato Jinbo, who will direct The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, has hinted at the plot. He shared that Japanese protagonists Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world and unravel the secrets about the Waves.

"A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naofumi and his friends will have to face various new challenges."

"How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia, and Kizuna," said Masato Jinbo.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 might show Naofumi Iwatani and his friend growing up. He will remember everything that he has learned in childhood. Naofumi Iwatani, the young tanuki demi-human girl named Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo will also confront a new antagonist. The enemy will be more powerful than before. Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will jointly try to save the world. Almost all the cast members would return in the anime series to voice the characters.

The voice cast members that could return in the anime series include Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, AsamiSeto as Raphtalia, Rina Hidaka as Filo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki, Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi, and Maaya Uchida as Melty.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is scheduled for release in April 2022. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime series.

