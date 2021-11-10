Left Menu

You Season 4: Joe Goldberg will ‘remain the same,’ says Badgley

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 12:59 IST
You Season 4: Joe Goldberg will ‘remain the same,’ says Badgley
Image Credit: Netflix / You
  • Country:
  • United States

The psychological drama You Season 3 was launched on October 15, 2021, and it has been already confirmed that Penn Badgley is going to reprise his role as Joe Goldberg in the next season. Yes, You Season 4 was already confirmed last month.

It features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker, and a former bookstore manager. In the third season, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda.

Meanwhile, their relationship takes a new turn. Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Season 3 shows Joe saying, "no more bad things ever again, I promise…" but seemingly, Joe will remain the same in You Season 4.

Penn Badgley said TV line that Joe will remain the same in You season 4. "I think if Joe finds Marienne, he'll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies. He'll learn to speak French, he'll become a writer, they'll spend a lot of time along the Seine and they'll send their kids to school in Sweden," Badgley jokes. "No, I think Joe will remain the same. Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

As each season of You consists of 10 episodes, so we did expect the same for You Season 4. Currently, the concrete plot for the Netflix series is yet to be out.

You is an American psychological thriller television series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Alloy Entertainment and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television.

You Season 4 is yet to go under production so we have to wait long. Following the previous records, You Season 1 launched on September 9, 2018, and Season 2 dropped on December 26, 2019. The third season was renewed in December 2020, but the production gets delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until February 2021. You Season 3 was launched on October 2021.

So if the production for You Season 4 starts in early 2022, we could expect it in December 2022. Currently, there is no trailer for You Season 4, however, Netflix did release a teaser to announce season four with the caption "YOU season four is in the [body] bag." Watch it below.

Also Read: Midnight Mass Season 2: Michael Trucco weighs in on its possibilities!

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021