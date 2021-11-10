You Season 4: Joe Goldberg will ‘remain the same,’ says Badgley

The psychological drama You Season 3 was launched on October 15, 2021, and it has been already confirmed that Penn Badgley is going to reprise his role as Joe Goldberg in the next season. Yes, You Season 4 was already confirmed last month.

It features Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer, stalker, and a former bookstore manager. In the third season, Joe and Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda.

Meanwhile, their relationship takes a new turn. Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Season 3 shows Joe saying, "no more bad things ever again, I promise…" but seemingly, Joe will remain the same in You Season 4.

Penn Badgley said TV line that Joe will remain the same in You season 4. "I think if Joe finds Marienne, he'll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies. He'll learn to speak French, he'll become a writer, they'll spend a lot of time along the Seine and they'll send their kids to school in Sweden," Badgley jokes. "No, I think Joe will remain the same. Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they're ever going to heal and change. I don't know if it's possible for someone who's that far gone."

As each season of You consists of 10 episodes, so we did expect the same for You Season 4. Currently, the concrete plot for the Netflix series is yet to be out.

You is an American psychological thriller television series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Alloy Entertainment and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television.

You Season 4 is yet to go under production so we have to wait long. Following the previous records, You Season 1 launched on September 9, 2018, and Season 2 dropped on December 26, 2019. The third season was renewed in December 2020, but the production gets delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until February 2021. You Season 3 was launched on October 2021.

So if the production for You Season 4 starts in early 2022, we could expect it in December 2022. Currently, there is no trailer for You Season 4, however, Netflix did release a teaser to announce season four with the caption "YOU season four is in the [body] bag." Watch it below.

