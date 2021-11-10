Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2 is unlikely to happen in future

The die heart fans of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo are desperate to see more of the drama. The on-screen chemistry between Lee Ji Eun (IU) and Lee Joon Gi won many fans' hearts. Fans even filled online petitions requesting SBS to bring back the drama with another season.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo has been the most discussed drama of that year after Descendants of the Sun and Love in the Moonlight. Although there is no official announcement of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2, but the stars of the k-drama have shown interest in it.

Lee Joon-gi hinted returning to the screen with co-actor Lee Ji-Eun, but the makers are still silent on Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. It was during the Naver NOW show while hosting the special segment 'Dream'. In the show, Lee Ji-eun (IU ) made a phone call to convey birthday wishes to Lee Joon-gi. They recollect their memories of Scarlet Heart Ryeo set. They discussed that how much they enjoyed filming and missed the other cast and crew members.

When Lee Ji-eun was asked about the possibility of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2, she said, "I think all of us who filmed the drama probably feel the same way. We had such a great time filming it, and even now, there are so many people who love the drama. Isn't that amazing?" Lee JoonGi agreed and added, "Honestly, we never imagined that there would belatedly be so many people all around the world who love it."

It tells the story of a 25-year-old 21st-century woman, Go Ha-jin (Lee Ji-eun), who is transported back in time, to the Goryeo Dynasty. She wakes up in the year 941, in the body of Hae Soo, among the many princes of the ruling Wang family, during the reign of King Taejo. She initially falls in love with the gentle and warm-hearted 8th Prince Wang Wook (Kang Ha-neul), but later develops a relationship with Wang So (Lee Joon-gi), the fearsome 4th Prince, who hides his face behind a mask and is given the derogatory label of "wolf-dog".

As the story develops, Hae Soo finds herself unwittingly caught up in palace politics and the rivalry among the princes, as they fight for the throne.

The South Korean series is based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin. It was chosen as the most anticipated series of the second half of 2016 in China, reaching 300 million views after the first three episodes on the online streaming platform Youku.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo was reportedly being sold for over $400,000 per episode to the Chinese broadcasting station Youku. The total amount reportedly stood over $8 million and thus became the most expensive K-drama ever sold. This is another big reason behind the possible creation of another season.

SBS has not confirmed Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2. Although a little delay is definitely a de facto norm but in the case of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Season 2, it is unlikely to happen in the future. Furthermore, the series has completed its story in the first part.

At present, there are no more apprises on the K-drama. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

