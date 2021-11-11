Black Clover Chapter 313 to focus on how Black Bulls punish Moris

Black Clover Chapter 313 will be out on coming Sunday without any break. The raw scan for Black Clover Chapter 313 is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on November 11, 2021. However, the translated chapter is expected to be out on November 14.

Black Clover Chapter 313 will continue to focus on the battle between The Black Bulls and against Moris. Captain Yami Sukehiro remains inside the Spade Kingdom. Black Bulls want his freedom.

At the end of Black Clover Chapter 312, Asta and his buddies are fighting against Moris to free Captain Yami. Looks like Chapter 313 would show Asta and Black Bulls taking over Moris.

Black Clover Chapter 313 will also show what has happened after Gordon unleashes Modified Magic: Curse. He made the medicine without any poison. His Curse Magic has become a strength now. Moris is getting weak. Chapter 313 will reveal how Black bulls punish Moris and save Yami.

Recap:

Black Clover Chapter 312, titled "Before the Door of Hell," shows that the Black Bulls are divided on whether they should inflict major damage to the castle. Moris recalls that Dante shared with him some information about Black Bulls. Moris said they have two mysterious secrets.

In the battle, Moris unleashes tendrils with claws from his fingerprints. Grey noticed that Moris' magic is similar to that of the Dark Triad. However Gauche asked the comrades not to get confused. Instead, they should fight back as they have to save Yami.

Moris unleashes the Modification Magic: Operation to attack Black Bulls. Grey remembers that she learned how to transform the magic before arriving at the Spade Kingdom. While Moris decides to use multiple spells and is quite sure that Magic knights are unable to block them, Grey uses Modification Magic.

According to the plan, Grey will look at Gauche's eyes while unleashing Mirro Magic: Mirror Brigade. Grey's several clones appear and Moris is trapped. To save him from the trap, he uses Magic Gravity: Presence of the Demon King that destroys everything around him. Meanwhile, Henry joins the battle and decides to save Captain Yami at any cost. Gordon also returns to help them. Gordon, Henry, Vanesa, and Grey will jointly fight back against Moris to protect the Clover kingdom and their captain.

Black Clover 313 will be released on November 14, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

