Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165: How will Yuuji fight back now that his cursed energy is stolen?

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 is likely to be more interesting than the previous chapters. The manga is releasing on coming Sunday following its normal schedule. The Culling Games will continue, and also Yuuji vs. Higuruma will continue in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165.

The scan for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version. Before we reveal the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 spoilers, here's a quick recap of what happened so far.

Flashback:

YuujiItadori finds Higuruma inside a bathtub in the center of the theater stage. Yuuji requests him to use his points and to add a rule to the Culling Game that will help them to end the game, but Higuruma refuses. Yuuji tries to make him understand that if the game goes in the same manner, everybody will die in Japan, but he can't convince Higuruma.

Higuruma reveals that he wants 100 points from him and introduces a new rule. Higurama gets out of the bathtub and summons his Demon Ghost.

Yuuji challenges Higuruma for 100 points, and Higuruma unleashes his Shikigami. Yuuji understands that Higuruma collected 100 points by killing 20 sorcerers. He decides not to attack Higuruma, rather defense himself to trap Higuruma. Higuruma unleashes his Shikigami which destroys the building. However, he blows a kick before Higuruma applies multiple techniques. But his attacks are of no use.

Higuruma wants the judgment. According to the judgment, Yuuji enters a betting parlor named Maji Vegas in Sendai in 2017 despite being under 18 years of age. Yuuji is guilty of confiscation, and Higuruma begins to attack him. Yuuji has no control of his curse energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 Spoilers:

Ducky shares the latest chapter preview via Twitter. He wrote, "How will Yuji escape from the dilemma of having his cursed energy stolen? Towards Itadori whose cursed energy is confiscated, Higuruma goes on to attack...?!"

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 Preview: -How will Yuuji escape from the dilemma of having his cursed energy stolen?-Towards Itadori whose cursed energy is confiscated, Higuruma goes on to attack...?!Release Date: Monday, November 15. pic.twitter.com/7ONWVkkFI2 — Ducky (@IDuckyx) November 7, 2021

Yuuji knows that he is unable to reach his curse energy but he needs to survive. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 will show how YuujiItadori saves himself and win the Culling game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 is scheduled to be out on November 14, 2021. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 313 to focus on how Black Bulls punish Moris