Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan are married

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has tied the knot with film historian Kim Morgan.

According to Variety, the couple got married back in May.

The director, known for movies like ''The Shape of Water'', ''Pan's Labyrinth'' and ''Crimson Peak'', revealed the news when he referred to Morgan as ''my wife'' while introducing her to friends at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)'s Art + Film Gala.

He was at the LACMA to deliver tribute remarks about honouree and directing veteran Steven Spielberg.

Morgan is set to make her big-screen writing debut as a co-writer with del Toro on his upcoming psychological thriller film ''Nightmare Alley'', scheduled to be released next month.

This is del Toro's first directorial since the acclaimed and award-winning 2017 ''The Shape of Water'', which took home the Oscar for best picture and best original score for Alexandre Desplat.

Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, ''Nightmare Alley'' features Bradley Cooper as Stanton 'Stan' Carlisle, an ambitious carnival worker with a talent for manipulating people. He hooks up with a female psychiatrist, played by Cate Blanchett, who is even more dangerous than he is.

Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara and David Strathairn also round out the cast of the film.

