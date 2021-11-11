Left Menu

Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan are married

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:56 IST
Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan are married
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has tied the knot with film historian Kim Morgan.

According to Variety, the couple got married back in May.

The director, known for movies like ''The Shape of Water'', ''Pan's Labyrinth'' and ''Crimson Peak'', revealed the news when he referred to Morgan as ''my wife'' while introducing her to friends at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)'s Art + Film Gala.

He was at the LACMA to deliver tribute remarks about honouree and directing veteran Steven Spielberg.

Morgan is set to make her big-screen writing debut as a co-writer with del Toro on his upcoming psychological thriller film ''Nightmare Alley'', scheduled to be released next month.

This is del Toro's first directorial since the acclaimed and award-winning 2017 ''The Shape of Water'', which took home the Oscar for best picture and best original score for Alexandre Desplat.

Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, ''Nightmare Alley'' features Bradley Cooper as Stanton 'Stan' Carlisle, an ambitious carnival worker with a talent for manipulating people. He hooks up with a female psychiatrist, played by Cate Blanchett, who is even more dangerous than he is.

Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara and David Strathairn also round out the cast of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021