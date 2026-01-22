Europe's Tech Ambitions: Legal Assurance Fuels Investment

In the wake of global unpredictabilities, Europe's emphasis on rule of law and reliability emerges as a crucial investment incentive, EU officials highlighted recently. Speaking to Reuters, European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen outlined efforts to accelerate and simplify Europe's allure for innovators and businesses.

Virkkunen emphasized Europe's dedication to upholding legal principles and offering long-term security for innovation, signaling a strong commitment to being a "reliable partner" for international investors. She stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law as a cornerstone to attract global investment.

Amidst heightened scrutiny on technology, the EU's focus extends to addressing security threats and monitoring advancements like artificial intelligence. Recent compliance issues with AI chatbots, such as Grok, spotlight Europe's rigorous stance on ethical tech use, especially against producing non-consensual imagery.

(With inputs from agencies.)