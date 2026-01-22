Greenland: The Center of Transatlantic Tensions

President Donald Trump recently announced that he had secured permanent U.S. access to Greenland in collaboration with NATO, intensifying discussions on Arctic security in response to potential threats from Russia and China.

The deal, however, remains vague, with Denmark asserting its sovereignty over Greenland. U.S. efforts to strengthen its military presence near its bases remain a contentious point, especially as European markets grapple with the uncertain impact on transatlantic ties.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for enhanced security measures, aiming to finalize details by 2026. Despite diplomatic efforts, Denmark continues to maintain that Greenland's sovereignty is non-negotiable as discussions progress.

