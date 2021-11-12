Left Menu

Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Drushyam 2' teaser out, film set to release on November 25

Makers of 'Drushyam 2' have released the teaser and release date for the upcoming sequel to the much-loved Telugu superhit 'Drushyam' (2014).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:16 IST
Makers of 'Drushyam 2' have released the teaser and release date for the upcoming sequel to the much-loved Telugu superhit 'Drushyam' (2014). Headlined by Venkatesh Daggubati, the thriller is set to release in Telugu on Amazon Prime Video on November 25, 2021, in India and across 240 countries and territories. The teaser gives a glimpse of the film, set six years since the events of 'Drushyam'. The plot delves deep into the life of Rambabu, a changed man now. However, a criminal investigation ensues threatening the wellbeing of his family.

As tables turn, it's upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his close ones yet again in this gripping tale of deceit, lies and mystery. The riveting crime drama is all set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Will Rambabu be able to protect his family this time? Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies, the film also stars Meena, Tanikella Bharani, Nadhiya, Naresh, Sampath Raj, Kruthika, Jayakumar and Esther Anil. 'Drushyam 2' is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 25. (ANI)

