In a bid to restrict participation, the Trump administration has applied pressure on U.S. space companies, urging them to avoid the global space summit in Paris. This move, initiated by the White House, reportedly led to unexpected cancellations by major firms like SpaceX and Blue Origin, as stated by insider sources familiar with the events.

French educational and research authorities confirmed that several key announcements were postponed following the abrupt reshuffle. This development shines a spotlight on the diplomatic intricacies in the space sector, with the absence of American delegates at the summit sparking discussions on international collaboration and strategic influences.

Simultaneously, in the battle against climate change, Swiss scientists are harnessing a traditional method to combat the rapid retreat of glaciers. By using sheep's wool to cover shrinking ice masses, researchers hope to offer a natural insulating solution superior to synthetic tarpaulins, potentially paving the way for innovative strategies to preserve vital ecosystems.