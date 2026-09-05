YSR Congress Party Demands Justice for Teacher Aspirants, Calls for CBI Probe

The YSR Congress Party held a 'Guruvula Diksha' protest in Tadepalli, calling for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in Andhra Pradesh's teacher recruitment process. The protestors demand transparency and accountability while questioning the government's stance on the issue, citing various recruitment inconsistencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:28 IST
YSR Congress Party Demands Justice for Teacher Aspirants, Calls for CBI Probe
YSRCP MLC M Arun Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant demonstration on Saturday, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organized a 'Guruvula Diksha' at their Tadepalli office, voicing demands for justice for DSC aspirants. The party is seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities plaguing the teacher recruitment process.

Party leaders, MLCs, and supporters, along with job aspirants, joined the protest to highlight concerns over recruitment inconsistencies. YSRCP MLC Issac accused the state government of mismanagement, stressing that despite being key figures in education, teachers are not receiving due respect.

The protest underscores ongoing political tensions in Andhra Pradesh over teacher recruitment transparency. The YSRCP is relentless in its pursuit of a fair process, insisting on an independent investigation, while the state's fact-check unit dismisses claims of irregularities, asserting grievance redressal is in place. (ANI)

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