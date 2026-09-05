Controversial Mail-in Voting Rules Face Opposition from Senate Democrats
Senate Democrats urged the U.S. Postal Service to pause its mail-in voting rule changes, citing risks to election integrity ahead of November's congressional elections. They accused the Postal Service of overstepping its authority under President Trump. This has sparked heated debates about U.S. election administration.
Senate Democrats have called on the U.S. Postal Service to stop enacting new rules for mail-in voting, citing potential threats to the fairness of the upcoming November congressional elections.
The lawmakers insist that the Postal Service is unlawfully attempting to become an election management body under the Trump administration's direction.
This controversy has ignited a broader debate on the integrity and administration of elections in the United States, with both sides preparing for legal clashes.