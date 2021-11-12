Now, We Are Breaking Up!: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong looking anxious in their first meeting

Song Hye Kyo fans are eagerly waiting to know more about 'Now, We Are Breaking Up.' On June 1, 2021, SBS announced that the broadcasting rights for the drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' were already sold in Japan. The K-drama is scheduled to be premiered on SBS TV from November 12, 2021, to January 1, 2022.

Recently, SBS has shared a preview of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's first meeting in "Now We Are Breaking Up"! The photos they shared depict the first meeting of the two characters - Ha Young Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo) and Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong). They are sitting in a fancy restaurant. Both of them are looking resplendent in the still picture. But at the same time, they are looking a little tense. So, does that mean their relationship is on the cusp of change? Let's see the pictures first:

The producers of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up hinted at a twist in the storyline.

"In the first episode of 'Now We Are Breaking Up' which premieres tomorrow, the special relationship between leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong begins. The scene above is their first official meeting. However, it'll become a properly twisted first meeting instead of a romantic one. In this process, the two main characters will also highlight their unlikely chemistry while bantering. Please give us lots of attention," said the producers.

The South Korean drama will tell the story of love and breakup in the romantic world. It illustrates the present scenario in the context of the fashion industry. Ha Yeong Eun is a beautiful, trendy team leader of the design department of a fashion company called 'The One'. Yoon Jae-gook is a rich freelance photographer.

Apart from Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, Now, We Are Breaking Up will see 'Deliver Us From Evil' actress Choi HeeSeo, 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' actor Kim Joo-hun in the main roles. The beautiful singer Yura (a member of the K-pop girl group Girl's Day) will be seen playing the role of a celebrity named Hye-rin. The young South Korean rapper Sehun's (a member of Exo) appearance has also been confirmed for an undisclosed role in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.

"Now We Are Breaking Up" premieres on November 12 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

