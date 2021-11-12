Is ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ Season 2 possible? Know in detail!

Following the release of 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' finale on August 9, 2020, enthusiasts are ardently waiting for its second season. The romantic K-drama became a global hit, thanks mainly to its young generation viewers. But why fans are champing at the bit for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2?

Why are fans still expecting It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2?

It's Okay to Not Be Okay series received positive feedback from the critics for its unique premise, visual storytelling, and admirable acting performances. The K-drama stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Yea-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Gyu-young.

Fans believe the finale of the k-drama Season 1 left the door open for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. The conclusion of the drama is mostly happy but still, there are some unfinished ends. For instance, the scene where KoMun-yeong visited her mother following the latter's arrest could be a clue that the season will build on the daughter-mother relationship.

Otakukart noted that many plots shown in the first season have the potential to get more attention in It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. For instance, the second season might expand on Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Ko Moon-young's marriage.

However, some viewers think that It's Okay to Not Be Okay will not be renewed for Season 2, as it is usual for Korean series to end in a single season. Moreover, all the characters healed themselves at the end of the series, with the lead characters confessing their love for each other.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay storyline

"Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) lives with his older brother Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se) who has autism. They frequently move from town to town ever since Sang-tae witnessed their mother's murder. Gang-Tae works as a caretaker in a psychiatric ward at every place they settle in. While working in a hospital, he meets a famous children's book writer, Ko Moon-young (Seo Yea-ji), who is rumored to have an antisocial personality disorder.

Circumstances lead Gang-tae to work at the OK Psychiatric Hospital in Seongjin City, the same city where they all lived when they were young. Meanwhile, Moon-young forms a romantic obsession for Gang-tae after finding out that their pasts overlap. She follows him to Seongjin, where the trio (including Sang-tae) slowly begins to heal each other's emotional wounds. They unravel many secrets, seek comfort from each other, and move forward in their lives."

Currently, there is no confirmation on It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2. We cannot give up hope for It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2, as several hit series were renewed in public demand despite the fact mostly the Korean dramas are made only for one season.

