Left Menu

Adele gushes over her relationship with beau Rich Paul

Singer Adele recently opened up about her relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul, saying it is the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" relationship she has ever been in.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:42 IST
Adele gushes over her relationship with beau Rich Paul
Rich Paul and Adele (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Adele recently opened up about her relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul, saying it is the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" relationship she has ever been in. TMZ obtained quotes from the recent interview of the 33-year old artist with Rolling Stone, where she detailed her new romance with Paul, saying they first met on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party years ago.

But, the duo did not let the things out until June 2021 and was spotted together a month later. The couple made things official shortly after, and have been nearly inseparable ever since. "I didn't really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself," Adele told in an interview with Rolling Stone as per TMZ.

The couple were spotted attending the NBA Finals in July, LeBron's wife's birthday party in August and more recently, the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Golden State Warriors. She had also introduced him to her 9-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. Adele separated from Konecki when she was 30. Konecki now lives across the road from the singer, and they share custody of their son Angelo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021