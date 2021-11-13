Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra shares wishes for co-star Nikitin Dheer and his wife after they announce pregnancy

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, on Saturday, shared good wishes for his 'Shershaah' co-star Nikitin Dheer, after the latter announced on social media that he and his wife Kratika Sengar are expecting their first child in 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 19:15 IST
Sidharth Malhotra shares wishes for co-star Nikitin Dheer and his wife after they announce pregnancy
Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer with his wife Kratika Sengar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, on Saturday, shared good wishes for his 'Shershaah' co-star Nikitin Dheer, after the latter announced on social media that he and his wife Kratika Sengar are expecting their first child in 2022. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story in which he penned a special wish for the expecting parents along with the original post from Nikitin. The 'Kapoor and Sons' actor wrote, "Congratulations Guys!" and added two hearts emoticons.

For the unversed, Nikitin had portrayed the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in 'Shershaah', which was a film based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra's life. Sidharth had played the protagonist in the biopic. Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth will be next seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent (for the first time), who leads India's operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021