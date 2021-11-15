Eminent Hindi novelist Mannu Bhandari dies at 90

Noted Hindi novelist Mannu Bhandari, famous for her novels 'Aapki Banti' and 'Mahabhoj', died here on Monday.

She was 90.

Bhandari, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had developed an infection in her body and was admitted at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurgaon for the past one week, her daughter Rachana Yadav told PTI.

Born in 1931 in Bhanpura in Madhya Pradesh, she was the wife of late Hindi fiction writer Rajendra Yadav, a pioneer of the Hindi literary movement 'Nayi Kahani'.

Her famous novel 'Yahi Sach Hai' was adapted into a movie 'Rajnigandha' in 1974. It had won several Filmfare Awards in 1975, including the best movie honour.

Bhandari is survived by her daughter Rachana Yadav.

