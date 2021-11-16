One Piece Chapter 1032: Zoro to defeat King with black blade sword (multiple fights expected)

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1032 was on a break last Sunday. Now that the hiatus is over, fans for waiting for the release of Chapter 1032 in November 2021. Luffy could become the second pirate king after Gol D. Roger, and this is a big threat for Big Mom and Kaidou. Yamato will witness his father's conquest. The storyline for One Piece Chapter 1032 is here.

One Piece Chapter 1032 will be more interesting, as Luffy is in an alliance to fight two Yonkou at once. Things are getting heated up in Onigashima.

One Piece Chapter recap

Yonko in Wano arrives in Onigashima. Shanks the former member of the legendary Roger Pirates begins to move towards Onigashima. He is the only Yonko who does not possess any kind of Devil Fruit powers. And he is quite separate from others who acquire the devil Fruit power.

We also saw Kid and Law fighting with Big Mom. Meanwhile, Zoro and Sanji are still fighting with Queen and King. Yamato and Momo are still trying to save the Flower capital from Onigashima, which is on the verge of falling. Seemingly, fans will witness Sanji winning the battle without any help from others.

One Piece Chapter 3031

In One Piece Chapter 1031, we saw X Drake attacking Apoo thinking that he is really weak. But the chapter also depicts the surprise entry of Yamato, who at last saves Apoo. Yes, Soon Yamato enters the room breaking the door. On the other side, the legendary Roger Pirates Shanks starts moving forward to Onigashima. As said earlier, he is the only Yonko who does not possess any kind of Devil fruit.

The Pirate Hunter, RoronoaZoro will defeat King. Two CPO agents arrive in Onigashima castle to meet Robin and Brook. Mink advises them to escape from the castle. But while they were about to get out from the second floor of the castle, they were seen by the chief of the CPO.

Also, the fight between Sanji and Queen continues, and Sanji decides to destroy his Raid Suit. Sanji always loves and respects women even if she is his enemy. But knowing that he had hit a woman for the first time, Sanji felt horrible and found Germa's technology to be at fault. He finally cuts all his links with Germa's technology and decides to fight with his own strength.

One Piece Chapter 3032 spoilers

Although the scans and summary are yet to be out, however, the synopsis for One Piece Chapter 3032 is out. Sanji will win the battle against the Queen in One Piece Chapter 3032.

According to the synopsis, Sanji will acquire more power. He will defeat the Queen in the battle. One Piece Chapter 1032 will continue the fighting between King vs. Zoro.

In Chapter 1032 of One Piece, Zoro's sword will be smashed by the King. Then Zoro's sword will reform into a black blade. Seemingly, Zoro will defeat King with his black blade sword.

One Piece Chapter 1032 will also highlight how the Pirate Hunter gets awake. No doubt, the war between Luffy vs Kaido will be showcased in the upcoming installment. Besides, until today Big Mom is using her basic strength while fighting with Kid and Law. What Big Mom is thinking for her next step will be shown in One Piece Chapter 1032.

Fans can also get updates on Nami, Usopp, Tama, Jinbei, Brook, Franky, and Robin in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1032 is expected to release on November 21, 2021. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Violet Evergarden movie streams on Netflix! Get latest updates!