Black Clover Chapter 314: Yami & William to reunite with Black Bulls

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 314 is the next installment in the manga to be out without any hiatus. The war has begun in the underworld since Moris has opened the gate to set free the ferocious Devils.

Black Clover Chapter 314 will show Black Bulls getting ready to face the new monsters. In the last chapter, Black Bulls arrive at the Spade Kingdom to rescue Captain YamiSukehiro and William from Moris. After defeating the Dark Triad, Asta and his companions are unable to stop the Qliphoth Tree's arrival.

Besides, Gordon unleashes Modified Magic: Curse. He made the medicine without any poison. His Curse Magic has become strong now. Moris is getting weak. Black Bulls are about to punish Moris and save Yami.

Meanwhile, Yami sat in ruins at his grimoire in Black Clover Chapter 313 and remembers the insult thrown at him and his Dark Magic. In the flashback, he was shocked that people are curious to know more about him. He met Morgen Faust and Nacht Faust. Morgen joined him. He had a heart-to-heart conversation with him.

He met with more Magic Knights including William Vangeance, Owen, Charlotte Roselei, Jack the Ripper, Nozel Silva, GueldrePoizot, Mereoleona Vermillion, and Fuegoleon Vermillion. They all shared their insecurities. Yami realizes that his Dark Magic is not so powerful nowadays. However, Morgen advises him that Dark Magic does not show its power always, it depends on the strength of the mage. He also said that Yami is the only person who could unite the people and be a good team captain.

But Yami denies it. He thinks Morgen would be far better to lead people. Later Yami visits Morgen's grave and promises to make his own group even though the mage is neglected by others.

In the battle, Moris begins to lose his power and gets punished by Black Bulls. Yami regains his consciousness and notices Black Bulls has arrived in Black Clover Chapter 314. Yami asks them why they love him so much. The Black Bulls run toward Yami. He was captured in the Binding Spell. William is near Yami but he is still unconscious. Fans will see the reunion in Black Clover Chapter 314.

The raw scan for Black Clover Chapter 314 is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on November 18, 2021. However, the translated chapter is expected to be out soon.

Black Clover 314 will be released on November 21, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga.

