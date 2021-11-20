DreamWorks returning with two How to Train Your Dragon sequel series

How to Train Your Dragon franchise is returning with two new sequel series, "Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky" and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Nine Realms" at the end of this year.

On September 22, DreamWorks announced that "Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky" will be released on Peacock on November 24, 2021. In the next month (on October 13), it was announced that "Dragons: The Nine Realms" will be released on December 23, 2021, on Peacock and Hulu.

"Heroes of the Sky" is the direct sequel to DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, which introduced us to twins Dak and Leyla, the two children raised by dragons and capable of speaking their language. The trailer is already out that teases some new adventure of dragons and humans. The series will show the journey of the heroes and the dragons' journey to the deep sea, where an ancient city was washed out by the sea.

Here's the official synopsis of "Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky"

In a faraway corner of the Viking and dragon world, DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is the next chapter following the adventures of Viking twins Dak and Leyla, who were rescued and raised by dragons, growing up learning to speak their language. Along with young dragons Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple, they defend and protect other dragons on exciting adventures around their home of Huttsgalor.

The teaser trailer of The Nine Realms teases a new dragon story and the scaly creatures to the modern story which we ever heard. The full synopsis of Dragons: The Nine Realms is as follows:

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth's surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered.

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky's voice cast includes Nicolas, Brennley Brown, Carlos Alazraqui, Moira Quirk, RoshonFegan), Brad Grusnick, Sam Lavagnino, John C. MicGinley, Tara Strong, Zach Callison, Skai Jackson, Noah Bentley, Andre Robinson, and Marsai Martin.

The Nine Realms will star Jeremy Shada, and will be executive-produced by showrunner John Tellegen, Chuck Austen and Henry Gilroy.

