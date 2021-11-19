Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal pending but are they working on it secretly?

Fans are more hopeful after DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg weighed on the possibility of Kung Fu Panda 4. Now Kung Fu Panda 4 became one of the highly anticipated animated movies for the past five years throughout the planet.

Several reports claimed that the fourth movie will definitely happen in the future. Some of the reports claim that the production for Kung Fu Panda 4 has started but has been hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But presently, the makers are silent on Kung Fu Panda 4's current status. While looking back, Jeffrey Katzenberg stated that the franchise will have three more installments in the future, which means we will have a total of six movies from DreamWorks Animation.

In 2018, when co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson was asked about any updates on Kung Fu Panda 4, Nelson replied that she did not know as she had always seen the series as a trilogy, but that she was open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focused on Po.

Therefore we assume that DreamWorks Animation had secretly renewed the fourth movie. However, they have not yet officially confirmed Kung Fu Panda 4. So the question arises why the makers are still tight-lipped about it? Why won't they provide any updates on the productions? Is Kung Fu Panda 4 is really happening?

Whenever it happens in the future, it is likely to focus on the story of Po reuniting with his biological father and his family. In the previous movie, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. Po taught his son the art of Kung Fu and turned him into a Kung Fu master.

Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all Kung Fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi. If Kai returns to Kung Fu Panda 4, Po will fight with him and put an end to all his misdeeds. Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected more to focus on Po.

According to an Industry insider Kai will not return as the main villain in Kung Fu Panda 4, since Po blasted Kai into oblivion by overloading his chi and thereby freeing all kung fu masters who were under Kai's control when he took their chi.

Kung Fu Panda 4 may see the actors reprising their voice-over roles like Jack Black (as Po), Jackie Chan (as Monkey), Angelina Jolie (as Tigress), Lucy Liu (as Viper), Bryan Cranston (as Li Shan), Dustin Hoffman (as Shifu) and Seth Rogen (as Mantis).

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

