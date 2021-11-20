KonoSuba Season 3: Updates on current status!

The anime adaption of the Japanese light novel series 'KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!' bagged incredible success after launching its first two seasons. Following the success of the first two seasons, an anime film adaptation of the series was released on August 30, 2019. The story of KonoSuba has been adapted to Volume 5 of the manga in the series and the movie. As of July 2021, a total of 13 volumes have been released in Japan.

KonoSuba Season 1 was premiered in 2016, while the second season was released a year after. Meanwhile, after a long gap, the KonoSuba official Twitter account confirms on July 18 that there will be a new production coming up soon. Here is the English translation of the post: "New animation production decision! A blessing to this wonderful world! The production of a new animation has been decided!"

"New animation announcement visual released! Please look forward to the follow-up report."

It is not clear from the above post whether the makers are returning with KonoSuba Season 3 or the related spin-off project continuation; however, the anime lovers are quite excited about the news.

After that, there are no latest updates on the KonoSuba Season 3. The release date for KonoSuba Season 3 is yet to be revealed. It looks like fans have to wait a while for the release date, as the production has just only started.

The series follows Kazuma Satō, a boy who is sent to a fantasy world with MMORPG elements following his death, where he forms a dysfunctional adventuring party with a goddess, an archwizard, and a crusader.

Currently, there is no trailer or confirmation on the cast for KonoSuba Season 3. But we expect the same cast members to return from the second season.

