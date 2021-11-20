Dracula Season 2: Will creators come with Dracula's reincarnation story?

The BBC Studios-distributed Dracula premiered at the beginning of 2020 on BBC One and Netflix. Like many other British shows, the series accumulated many positive reviews and was applauded by global audiences. The series is nominated for TV Choice Awards under the category of Best New Drama and Best Actor. Claes Bang is nominated as Best Actor. Since then fans are eagerly waiting for Dracula Season 2. Will BBC One and Netflix ever bring back Dracula with a Season 2?

Earlier, Claes Bang, who played the role of Count Dracula, offered updates on Dracula Season 2. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many TV series were either canceled or delayed. In fact, the streaming giant has gone silent about the renewal of several television series.

Claes Bangearlier told "I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. I don't think a decision has been made not to do one."

He revealed to Digital Spy that a decision on Dracula Season 2 'has not been made'. He said that he 'would love to do one more'. Still, viewers firmly believe that BBC One or Netflix will renew Dracula for Season 2.

At the moment it's not clear whether Dracula would return with a second season. Although the series is initially pitched as a limited series and Dracula's story has reached a natural conclusion. It ended with Dracula finally getting eternal peace, some fans are assuming that the second season could show the story of Dracula's reincarnation.

In fact, Mark Gatiss reportedly said that Count would indeed be making a return. He earlier said that killing a vampire is not an easy task. He told to Radio Times, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you know what I mean? What they do is resurrect."

Besides, the co-creator cum writer, Steven Moffat also hinted at the resurrection. He said, "I mean it's a show about resurrection, that's literally what the main superpower of the main character is."

"Dracula started the show dead and then died again in episode two and came back. And then died again. Sister Agatha died and came back. I mean everyone's dying on that show. So, we'll see."

At this point, it's really hard to predict on Dracula Season 2. Currently, Netflix or BBC One is still silent on it. So it's of no use to guess a release date for Dracula Season 2.

But we can guess the plot. If it returns it will start from the end of the first season. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat already throw the hints that killing a vampire is not so easy and they may resurrect. So we could get a new story on the resurrection of Count.

If the plot focuses on resurrection, it might bring back some characters from the first season. Hopefully, Claes Bang will make his comeback.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix and other TV series.

Also Read: Mission: Impossible 7 to bring a female version of James Bond!