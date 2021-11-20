Mission: Impossible 7 to bring a female version of James Bond!

One of the most anticipated action spy films, Mission: Impossible 7 has officially wrapped up its filming in September 2021. The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 30, 2022, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ in November 2022.

Mission Impossible 8 is also renewed earlier. Both the movies were shot back to back, with McQuarrie writing and directing both films. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two films have been set for release on September 30, 2022, and July 7, 2023, respectively.

What could be the plot for Mission: Impossible 7?

Although the plot and storyline for Mission: Impossible 7 have been kept under wraps, the writer and director, Christopher McQuarrie earlier teased the theme for Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. The sequels will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning.

There will be a new entry to the film Mission: Impossible 7. Hayley Atwell will be seen as Grace. Christopher McQuarrie described Atwell's character as a "destructive force of nature." He also said that she is a female version of James Bond.

While Atwell explained that her character's loyalties are "somewhat ambiguous" and said, "I've been living in an existential crisis since October, going 'who am I? who am I?' An actor in search of a character... There's ambiguity...the interesting thing we're exploring is her resistance to a situation she finds herself in. How she starts off, where she becomes. The journey of what she comes into and what is asked of her and potentially where she ends up."

Moreover, Mission: Impossible 7 will feature one of the most challenging adventures and stunts that Tom Cruise ever had in his career. And that is saying something. It involves jumping a motorcycle off of a huge ramp over a cliff.

While speaking to Empire Tom Cruise said, "If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp. The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

McQuarrie revealed that in Mission: Impossible 7 the emotional growth of the characters will be explored.

"When we went into making Fallout, I said to Tom, 'I really want to make this more of an emotional journey for [Ethan Hunt]'. "Going into this, I said, I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc. … I just want the movie to have more feeling across the board," said McQuarrie.

Who are the cast in Mission Impossible 7?

Besides Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, other returning cast members include Simon Pegg (Benji Dunn, an IMF technical field agent), Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust, a former MI6 agent), Ving Rhames(Luther Stickell, an IMF computer technician), Vanessa Kirby (AlannaMitsopolis, a black market arms dealer), and Henry Czerny (Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF).

Henry Czerny was last seen in the first "Mission: Impossible" film. PomKlementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, LamprosKalfuntzos, and Greg Tarzan Davis have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

