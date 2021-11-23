Left Menu

The Weeknd's HBO series 'The Idol' gets greenlight

Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd's drama series 'The Idol' has received an official order from HBO Max.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:03 IST
The Weeknd. Image Credit: ANI
Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd's drama series 'The Idol' has received an official order from HBO Max. As per Variety, The Weeknd will feature in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June. He is also serving as the co-creator of the upcoming project.

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now on board to direct all six episodes. Variety also reported that eight more actors have been added to the cast.

Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche have all been cast in the series. Son, Zissis, and Sivan will all appear in series regular roles while the other five are recurring. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will serve as co-writer and executive producer along with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, with all three credited as creators of the show.

Joe Epstein will also write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Seimetz will executive produce as well as direct. Levinson will executive produce via Little Lamb along with Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen. Aaron L. GIibert will executive produce via Bron Studios. Nick Hall and Sara E. White will executive produce along with A24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

