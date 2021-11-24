Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 could focus on Fushiguro! Know more!

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 will bring twists to the storyline. At the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166, it looked like Itadori and Higuruma might be team up in the upcoming installment. But readers have to wait a little longer to see Chapter 167.

The manga is on break for a week and Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 will release on December 5, 2021. However, fans could get some hints on the spoilers of the upcoming installment.

Twitter user Ducky shared that "weakness is the lamp that illuminates the darkness," in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 Preview: That weakness is the lamp that illuminates the darkness.Release Date: Monday, December 6. pic.twitter.com/VgmFlWAOMK — Ducky (@IDuckyx) November 21, 2021

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166: We saw the back days when Higuruma was a trainee in the law school. His teacher, Yoshizawa asks him if he likes to be a public prosecutor or defense lawyer. He approaches him and tells him about trying to become a judge instead of a lawyer.

Then the scene transforms into the present day. In the judgment, he finds Itadori guilty of killing the people of Shibuya. With his verdict, Higuruma reads the punishment and gives the death penalty to Itadori. This is the highest penalty that a judge can give to a criminal. Without waiting a moment he brings out his Executioner's sword. But before that confiscation removed Itadori's ability to use his cursed energy.

Higuruma directly attacks Itadori with his sword. But Itadori is ready to fight back against Higuruma although he can't use his Cursed Energy. He throws chairs and tables from the classroom to Higuruma, who manages to destroy all. The fight begins and Higuruma realizes that Itadori is still powerful without any back support of energy.

In the meantime, while the fight is going on, Itadori manages to strike Higuruma. He wonders why Itadori accepts the crime while he is not guilty. Higuruma said he knows that Itadori is not guilty. But Itadori still admits his fault because he was too weak at the time. Actually, during the Shibuya incident, Itadori's consciousness was taken over by Sukuna. Sukuna is the one behind the murder of the people of Shibuya. Higuruma decides to give 100 points to itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 spoilers: Although the spoilers are yet to be revealed but seemingly, Itadori gets 100 points and the Culling Game for him is closed.

But Fushiguro's condition is still in a deadlock after he was betrayed by Remi. However, the Culling Games continues. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 would provide a more interesting twist to the storyline.

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 to focus on Granolah's fight against Gas