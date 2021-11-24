Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 to focus on Granolah’s fight against Gas

Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super is one of the most popular manga that became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 is the upcoming installment and fans are ardently waiting to know its storyline. Fans have to wait long as the manga follows a monthly schedule.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 we saw the continuation story of Goku's father, Bardock. The prince of Saiyan, Goku and Granolah are listening to the story. Previously it reveals Granola was too young to understand everything that happens around him. His mother was chased by the Saiyans Gorillas. However, she saved her in the fighting. Granolah and his mother were the last Cerealians who are saved.

In the last chapter, He will also reveal the history of the Heeters that attacked the planet and killed Muezl. The last Namekian named Monato was saved, and he met the grand elder Namekian to collect the Dragon Ball. Sadly, the villains killed the elder Namekian too. Monato became helpless. Saiyans vs. Granolah war has ended after the old Namekian arrived.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 was titled "Gas' Wish." The Gas suggests killing the Namekian, Saiyans, and Granolah. The chapter starts with gas attempts to attack Goku but Granolah stopped him. Although Granolah thinks of himself as the warrior of the world but he was defeated by Gas. It proves that Gas is more powerful than Granolah.

Gas gets the victory but still, he is not satisfied. He attacks Goku with a sword. Goku is defeated. Gas tells Granolah that he hates him and he will kill all of them. Goku wanted to beat Gas, but he got trapped to the ground. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 will focus on Granolah's fight against Gas.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 is set to release on December 20, 2021. Readers can also follow the raw scans, which come out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapter. We will keep on updating the spoilers, leaks and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated to English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

