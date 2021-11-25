Killing Eve Season 4: Jodie Comer wants the show to end instead of ‘going on and on’

The British spy thriller drama Killing Eve will be back with its fourth run on BBC America. No wonder fans are waiting for it as they believe the fourth season is going to answer many of the cliffhangers from the third season.

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 is underway. Several other main characters, Including Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, are likely to make a return in the fourth season. They are Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) and Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia).

In the previous season, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney returned as NikoPolastri and Kenny respectively, but later Kenny was killed. Therefore Kenny's return in Killing Eve Season 4 might not be possible. Besides, Niko is seriously injured and asked his wife Eve to stay away from him. His appearance in Season 4 is also in doubt.

Sadly, Killing Eve Season 4 will be the end of the series. Recently, the star Jodie Comer said she wants the show to end. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the 28-year-old actress disclosed she tries to avoid thinking that the show will conclude.

"I'm trying not to think about it too much, honestly. It's sad, you know? I've been with this character for a really, really long time. I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door." Jodie Comer received the Editor's Choice Award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

While speaking about the character, Russian assassin Villanelle, Comer tells there are 'so many layers to her'. "She's multifaceted and you can't really pin her down. She's instilled a sense of fearlessness in me. Through playing her, I've had to shed my own self-consciousness."

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to be revealed. The relationship between Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) and Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) will remain central to the plot of Killing Eve Season 4. The pair is drawn to one another, but fans want to know if they will live happily ever after.

The release date for Killing Eve is yet to reveal, however, we guess it could land on-screen sometime in 2022.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders' director teases Season 6's release time with a new clip