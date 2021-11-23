Peaky Blinders’ director teases Season 6’s release time with a new clip

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is coming back soon. The avid lovers of Peaky Blinders will be overjoyed to hear that they will not require to wait for a long time. The release period has recently been teased by Anthony Byrne, the director of seasons 5 and 6.

Peaky Blinder's director, Anthony Byrne has teased that Season 6 could return very soon. The final season will be set and shot in Birmingham. The creators are giving their effort to bind many loose ends left with the Season 5 finale as the imminent season will mark the end to the globally-acclaimed gangster drama.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be out in early 2022, teased Anthony Byrne over Instagram. "We're coming for you sooner than you think. By order of…," he captioned his post.

On the other hand, the official Peaky Blinders Twitter account has recently shared the release update alongside a short clip, which shows the protagonist Tommy (by Cillian Murphy) getting back clad in an overcoat and cap. He is observed walking down a dark street holding a large bag in his hand.

The Peaky Blinders Twitter account has captioned the tweet, "#PeakyBlinders series 6. Early 2022, on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will portray Tommy's enmity with several foes that he had grown in a couple of years. The creator, Steven Knight teased Tommy's mental health at the BFI London Festival.

"Tommy was locked up and frozen inside for a long time," Knight explained. "Then he met Grace and she changed things, she unlocked the doors a bit. Then as soon as that happens, it gets closed down again because she gets killed. What I keep doing with these characters is offering them a road to happiness and then blowing the bridge up and not letting them go down it," he said, as reported by Express.co.uk.

The avid fans are expecting Peaky Blinders Season 6 to focus on the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe). The previous season exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many fans believe their love tale will be continued in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be out in early 2022, although the exact date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

