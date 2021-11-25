Left Menu

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Yuta Okkotsu’s voice revealed & manga to cross 60m in circulation by Christmas

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:11 IST
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Yuta Okkotsu’s voice revealed & manga to cross 60m in circulation by Christmas
Image Credit: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie poster
  • Country:
  • Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is an anime film adaptation by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park has been announced to premiere in Japan on December 24, 2021. The Japanese manga series is originally titled 'Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School', making it a prequel, and released in a single tankōbon volume in December 2018.

Recently, an update on the character of the film is shared over Twitter. During the MAPPA event, cardboard cutouts of the film's characters were posted. Twitter user Kaikaikitan shared one of the videos that give us a peek at Yuta's voice.

The most familiar voice for anime lovers is Megumi Ogata, who will voice for the main character Yuta Okkotsu. Megumi Ogata voiced in Shinji in 'Neon Genesis Evangelion', Sailor Uranus in 'Sailor Moon', Kurama in 'YūYū Hakusho'.

The film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō. The manga will follow Yuta as the lead character. Rika and Yuta was childhood best friend. They promise to get married when they grow up. But unfortunately, Rika was killed in a car accident and her cursed spirit haunted Yuta wherever go goes.

When he arrives at Jujutsu Academy, the JuJutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo asks him to learn under his guidance the technique to get rid of the cursed spirit. He joins Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. The recent release trailer gives fans a brief look at Gojo, the main antagonist of the prequel movie.

Alas! The overseas Jujutsu Kaisen fans have to wait longer to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 because currently, the creators do not announce any release date for the global viewers. However, it is just a matter of time. Seemingly, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will debut in early 2022 worldwide, as noted in Comicbook.

Moreover, recently, the Weekly Shonen Jump series announced via Twitter that the manga is currently on its way to breaking the 60 million mark by Dec. 25. The manga's circulation has increased by over 700% in the last year as the series received more attention, thanks to its well-received anime adaptation and its upcoming prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, reported CBR.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series! Watch the official trailer of JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE.

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021