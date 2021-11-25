Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Yuta Okkotsu’s voice revealed & manga to cross 60m in circulation by Christmas

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is an anime film adaptation by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park has been announced to premiere in Japan on December 24, 2021. The Japanese manga series is originally titled 'Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School', making it a prequel, and released in a single tankōbon volume in December 2018.

Recently, an update on the character of the film is shared over Twitter. During the MAPPA event, cardboard cutouts of the film's characters were posted. Twitter user Kaikaikitan shared one of the videos that give us a peek at Yuta's voice.

Okkotsu Yuta's voice from the 0 movie panel pic.twitter.com/EkH7XsLi0e — shiro@五条推し (@kaikaikitan) November 20, 2021

The most familiar voice for anime lovers is Megumi Ogata, who will voice for the main character Yuta Okkotsu. Megumi Ogata voiced in Shinji in 'Neon Genesis Evangelion', Sailor Uranus in 'Sailor Moon', Kurama in 'YūYū Hakusho'.

The film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō. The manga will follow Yuta as the lead character. Rika and Yuta was childhood best friend. They promise to get married when they grow up. But unfortunately, Rika was killed in a car accident and her cursed spirit haunted Yuta wherever go goes.

When he arrives at Jujutsu Academy, the JuJutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo asks him to learn under his guidance the technique to get rid of the cursed spirit. He joins Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. The recent release trailer gives fans a brief look at Gojo, the main antagonist of the prequel movie.

Alas! The overseas Jujutsu Kaisen fans have to wait longer to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 because currently, the creators do not announce any release date for the global viewers. However, it is just a matter of time. Seemingly, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will debut in early 2022 worldwide, as noted in Comicbook.

Moreover, recently, the Weekly Shonen Jump series announced via Twitter that the manga is currently on its way to breaking the 60 million mark by Dec. 25. The manga's circulation has increased by over 700% in the last year as the series received more attention, thanks to its well-received anime adaptation and its upcoming prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, reported CBR.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series! Watch the official trailer of JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE.