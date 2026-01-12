Left Menu

Delhi Raises Limits: A New Era for Denatured Spirit and Sacramental Wine

The Delhi government has amended excise rules, increasing the storage capacity for denatured spirit and the annual quota for sacramental wine. The new rules allow more flexibility for the storage of denatured spirits and enhance the limit for sacramental wine use by religious entities.

The Delhi government has announced changes to its excise rules, significantly increasing the allowable storage quantities for denatured spirits and the permitted annual quota for sacramental wine.

In a recent notification, the government expanded the upper storage limit for special denatured spirit from 6,744 kilolitres to a substantial 15,000 kilolitres at any given time. This amendment aims to increase flexibility and storage capacity at licensed premises.

Additionally, the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2025, address sacramental wine regulations. The Bishop of Delhi can now possess up to 4,000 litres of sacramental wine annually, up from the previous 91 litres. This can be purchased or imported duty-free, subject to proper authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

