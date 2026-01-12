Left Menu

Devastating Blaze: 40 Tribal Homes Incinerated in Sarlanka

A massive fire engulfed around 40 thatched houses in Sarlanka village, caused by a suspected electrical short circuit. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The highly flammable nature of the dry grass used in construction contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze, a police official stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:07 IST
Devastating Blaze: 40 Tribal Homes Incinerated in Sarlanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire swept through Sarlanka village on Monday, destroying approximately 40 thatched homes belonging to tribal families. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, a police official confirmed. Initial investigations point to an electrical short circuit as the fire's origin.

Peddapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police, D Sreehariraju, stated that the blaze likely started with a short circuit at the house of a visually impaired resident. The highly flammable nature of the dry thatch roofs significantly contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of thatched houses, which are prone to fires due to their construction materials. The quick spread of the fire underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
2
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global
3
Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

 Global
4
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026