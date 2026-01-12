Devastating Blaze: 40 Tribal Homes Incinerated in Sarlanka

A massive fire swept through Sarlanka village on Monday, destroying approximately 40 thatched homes belonging to tribal families. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, a police official confirmed. Initial investigations point to an electrical short circuit as the fire's origin.

Peddapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police, D Sreehariraju, stated that the blaze likely started with a short circuit at the house of a visually impaired resident. The highly flammable nature of the dry thatch roofs significantly contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of thatched houses, which are prone to fires due to their construction materials. The quick spread of the fire underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)