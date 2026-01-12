Return to Aleppo: Displaced Residents Home Amid Tensions
Displaced residents have returned to Aleppo neighborhoods following clashes between Syrian government and Kurdish forces. The conflict resulted in 23 deaths and thousands displaced. Despite a temporary calm, tensions remain high with military movements reported. Civilians express relief but concerns persist over regional stability.
- Syria
Hundreds of displaced residents made their way back to an Aleppo neighborhood on Monday, bringing an end to days of violent clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters.
Triggered by the failure to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into the national army, the conflict led to 23 deaths and the displacement of tens of thousands.
While returning residents witnessed improved security and normal street traffic, underlying tensions linger as authorities reported military maneuvers in Aleppo's eastern countryside, sparking concerns of renewed conflict.
