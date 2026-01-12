Fed Friction: Criminal Probe into Jerome Powell Ignites Political Firestorm
The Trump administration's criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell intensifies pressure on the central bank, raising concerns about its independence and impact on monetary policy. Former Fed chiefs and political leaders voice their disapproval as market uncertainties loom, influencing inflation and financial stability.
A criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by the Trump administration has intensified the President's campaign against the central bank. Powell criticized the move as a 'pretext' for influencing interest rates, while the action drew condemnation from former Fed leaders and Republican officials.
The Justice Department's potential indictment relates to Powell's congressional testimony about a Fed building renovation project. This development led to hikes in long-term U.S. Treasury bond rates, as investors worry about the Fed's independence affecting inflation and monetary policy.
Key political figures, including former Fed Chairs and Republican Senators, argue that undermining Fed autonomy is detrimental to economic stability. Amidst ongoing scrutiny from the Trump administration, Powell expressed his commitment to policies that prioritize public interest over presidential preferences, although tensions continue to rise.
