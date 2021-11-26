Russian Doll Season 2 is probably under editing stage, might release in summer 2022

The production for Netflix Original's 2019 drama, Russian Doll Season 2 was originally planned to start on March 30, 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the production restarted its filming for Season 2 in March 2021, after a one-year delay. According to Natasha Lyonne's Instagram post from June, the filming for the second season is completed and is currently under editing stage. The operation code name for the season was 'Black Gumball'.

Russian Doll Season 2 release date: In terms of the release date there is no words from the creators, seemingly, the filming has fully wrapped up. If so, then we could expect Russian Doll Season 2 in summer 2022.

Russian Doll recaps & Season 2 plot: Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a game developer, who dies repeatedly, survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (portrayed by Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. It also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, and Elizabeth Ashley.

Russian Doll Season 1 left the viewer showing Nadia and Alan find them trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into an alternate, pre-loop versions of each other.

They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines. Russian Doll Season 2 will start from here.

Earlier, the show's creator Amy Poehler told, "I can say that we're back in New York and we can't wait to get started. Especially because that show is a tightly bound package, and everything is connected to everything else. It's really a puzzle to write and create. I can't wait for us to start rolling."

Russian Doll Season 2 cast: As Nadia is returning, there is a strong possibility for Charlie Barnett to return as Alan Zaveri alongside. Natasha Lyonne said, "Alan and Nadia are intrinsically and inexplicably linked to one another."

Greta Lee (Maxine, Nadia's friend), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy, friend), Yul Vasquez (John Reyes, Nadia's Ex-boyfriend), and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner Nadia's mother) might return in Russian Doll Season 2. Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy officially joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity while 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role. 'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined the drama.

Currently, the release date for Russian Doll Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will update you with any news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!

